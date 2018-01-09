Dog left to die in Brooklyn park makes stunning recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three weeks ago, Saint Vincent was abandoned and left to die in a Brooklyn park. Now, he is on the road to recovery and searching for his forever home.

Just before Christmas, the 10 to 12-year-old shepherd mix was stuffed inside a garbage bag with his mouth taped shut. A Good Samaritan rescued him from his fate. Members of rescue organization New York Bully Crew took Saint Vincent in.

Saint Vincent's current foster dad, Craig Fields, said he was in bad shape when first discovered and the situation seemed bleak. He initially thought the dog would have to be euthanized.

"The idea of him leaving the hospital wasn't even a thought at the time," he said.

But he reported that Saint Vincent is getting stronger and happier every day. New York Bully Crew has already received over 100 adoption applications for him, even though he is not ready for adoption just yet.

Craig said Saint Vincent's story has inspired more people to adopt other dogs in need at New York Bully Crew, which specializes in rescuing Pitbulls and other bully breeds.

