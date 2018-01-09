Boy, 13, missing after leaving LI home in the middle of the night

Posted 10:42 AM, January 9, 2018, by

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — A 13-year-old boy is missing after last being seen leaving his Levittown home, police said Tuesday.

Collins Joshua is missing, according to police. He was last seen leaving his Levittown home on Jan. 8, 2017. (Nassau County Police Department)

Joshua Collins, 13, has been missing since being seen leaving his home Monday at 1 a.m., according to police.

Collins is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. A description of the clothing he was wearing was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.  Detectives say all callers will remain anonymous.