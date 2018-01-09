Boy, 13, missing after leaving LI home in the middle of the night

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — A 13-year-old boy is missing after last being seen leaving his Levittown home, police said Tuesday.

Joshua Collins, 13, has been missing since being seen leaving his home Monday at 1 a.m., according to police.

Collins is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. A description of the clothing he was wearing was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. Detectives say all callers will remain anonymous.