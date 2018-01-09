All new public restrooms in NYC will be required to have diaper changing stations

NEW YORK — It just got easier for parents on the move to change their baby’s diapers.

All new public bathrooms — men’s and women’s — will be required to have diaper changing stations under a new bill signed into law by Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday.

“Breaking news everyone: it’s the 21st century and men change diapers now,” de Blasio said. “It’s only right that men play a full and equal role in parenting.”

Councilman Rafael Espinal got the idea for the bill after he spotted a dad changing his daughter’s diaper on an unsanitary sink in a public space.

“Requiring diaper changing stations in all public restrooms, regardless of gender, will go a long way to promote gender equity and encourage dads to also be on diaper duty,” Espinal said. “Diaper changing stations must be a requirement in all public bathrooms, because moms and dads should have equal access to sanitary and safe spaces when changing their baby’s diapers.”

Recently renovated restrooms will also be required to have diaper changing stations when the law goes into effect in 180 days.

“There’s nothing more important in the world than taking care of a child,” de Blasio said. “And the legislation we’re here to sign today will make a big step forward.”