7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Honduras coast

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Honduras Tuesday, causing a tsunami advisory to go into effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey and the National Weather Service.

The advisory was canceled around 11:30 p.m.

The epicenter is located off the northern coast of Honduras. The powerful quake was initially measured at 7.8, but later revised.

There is a potential threat to Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, Belize, Jamaica, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

A tsunami advisory signals a threat to those in or near water, as strong currents and waves could be dangerous. A threat means there is the potential for coastal flooding or strong currents.

No tsunami warning was immediately issued.

This is a developing story.