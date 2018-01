DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Five children suffered minor injuries when their school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon.

The bus collided with a car and overturned around 3:27 p.m. at Bay Ridge Avenue and 10th Avenue in Dyker Heights.

At least five children were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Three adults were also injured.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.