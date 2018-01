UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A water main break on Lexington Avenue flooded the sidewalk Monday morning.

Lexington Avenue and 65-68th Street is closed to vehicles due to the flooding, according to the NYPD. Police also advised pedestrians to avoid the area because of icy roads and sidewalks. Nearby subways were not affected and are operating normally.

