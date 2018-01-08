Vietnam veteran and a Bronx grandmother without heat in this dangerous cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frank Baez served in Vietnam and says he fought for our country.

Now, Baez lives in the Wise Towers on the Upper West Side and is fighting the city.

“I’ve been in the jungles of Vietnam but this is ridiculous,” Baez said.

Baez is an amputee in a wheelchair and says on top of no heat, a pipe burst in his bedroom. Some of his neighbors say they have the same problem, too.

Meantime, at the Pelham Parkway Houses, Awilda Rodriguez says her 75-year-old mother has been freezing in her bed.

Rodriguez’s mother has Alzheimers and is at home in hospice and desperately needs heat and hot water.

“It’s a sad time for our family and now this,” Rodriguez said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says:

“Our staff is working 24/7 to combat this extreme cold weather that is causing heat outages city-wide. We must do better to provide residents the safe, warm homes they deserve.”

If you have a heat problem, send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.