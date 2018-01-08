Services held for victims of massive Bronx fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for services honoring give relatives all killed in the massive December Bronx blaze relatives.

Holt Francis; his wife, Karen Stewart-Francis; their daughters, 2-year-old Kylie and 7-year-old Kelesha; and their 19-year-old cousin, Shawntay Young were among the 13 people killed. They'll be buried in Jamaica following the Washington Heights service.

“It’s difficult to put one down, much less five and then it’s the whole the family,” relative Andrene Paul said. “Not even the baby is left. Nothing.”

Holt died one week after the fire. Another relative, Kadian Blake, survived the fire. Blake, a pregnant mother, was the last person to make it out of the burning building alive during the Dec. 28 fire on Prospect Avenue.

The FDNY said the fire was accidental. It was the deadliest blaze in New York City in more than 25 years.

There’s a fundraising effort to pay for burial services in Jamaica, where the family is from.