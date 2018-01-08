Winter weather advisories for parts of New Jersey

Service to be held for 5 family members killed in Bronx fire

Posted 1:56 PM, January 8, 2018, by

NEW YORK — Five family members killed in a Bronx apartment building fire will be buried in Jamaica following a service in New York City.

Shawntay Young (top left), Karen Francis (top right), Kylie Francis (bottom left) and Kelesha Francis (bottom right) were four of the 12 victims killed by the deadly Bronx blaze on Dec. 29, 2017. (Family)

The service is being held Monday afternoon in Manhattan for Holt Francis; his wife, Karen Stewart-Francis; their daughters, 2-year-old Kylie and 7-year-old Kelesha; and their 19-year-old cousin, Shawntay Young.

They’re among 13 people killed in the Dec. 28 fire, which started on a stove then raced through a door and up five floors.

It was the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.

Related stories