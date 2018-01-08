Police chief arrested in undercover child sex sting

The online ad was pretty blunt: “Dominate [sic] male police officer seeks fun, discreet, sub playmate — m4w.”

Before long, that officer got a response from a purported 14-year-old girl. And the age didn’t dissuade him, authorities said.

“… everyone has to have a first time,” the officer responded, according to a criminal complaint. “… you will just have to get me naked tomorrow.”

But the officer sending those crude messages wasn’t just any cop — he was Michael William Diebold, the police chief of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, investigators say.

And that 14-year-old girl wasn’t really an eighth-grader. It was a special agent for the state attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

When Diebold tried to meet the (fictional) girl on Friday, he was instead met by fellow law enforcement officers. The 40-year-old police chief was arrested and faces several charges, including unlawful contact with a minor related to sexual offenses.

Bail was set at $500,000. Diebold remained in custody Sunday at Westmoreland County Prison in Pennsylvania.

It was not immediately clear whether Diebold has an attorney.

The Leechburg Police Department did not respond to a message Sunday asking about Diebold’s employment status. But the police department’s website Sunday still showed Diebold leading a police force of three full-time officers, including himself.