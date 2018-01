HOBOKEN, N.J. — A man allegedly drove a stolen New Jersey Transit police car into the Hoboken Terminal Monday morning, authorities said.

The driver has been arrested, according to NJ Transit police. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators said the suspected car thief entered a transit police SUV and drove it through a set of doors leading into the terminal’s waiting room. It’s unknown how the driver manged to commandeer the vehicle.

40.750568 -73.993519