NJ Transit delayed, PATH service suspended during morning rush

NEW YORK — Service in and out of New York Penn Station is delayed up to 60 minutes due to a disabled Amtrak train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels, and PATH service is suspended between Hoboken and World Trade Center, between Journal Square and World Trade Center and between Journal Square and 33rd Street due to a broken rail outside Grove Street station.

Train service in and out of PSNY is subject to 60 minute delays due to a disabled Amtrak train in the Hudson River Tunnels. NJT Rail passes are being accepted by NJT bus and private carriers. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail passes at Newark Penn Station, HOB and 33rd St. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 8, 2018

.@PATHTrain update:

Due to a broken rail outside Grove St station:

– HOB-WTC: SUSPENDED

– HOB-33: running w delays

– JSQ-WTC: SUSP (NWK-JSQ operational)

– JSQ-33: SUSP

NJT Rail x-honoring at NWK, HOB, & NYPS

NJT Bus x-honoring as well

HBLR cross-honoring at HOB, Ex Pl, & Newport — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) January 8, 2018

PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail tickets/passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY.

NJ Transit Rail passes are being accepted by NJ Transit bus and private carriers.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring at Newark, Hoboken and NY Penn Station. Hudson Bergen Light Rail is cross-honoring at Hoboken, Exchange Place and Newport.