Man runs to burning NJ home, catches baby thrown from second floor

LAKEWOOD, NJ — A 33-year-old man didn’t hesitate to help when he spotted a burning home in Lakewood, police said Monday.

Rey Carpinteyro had just exited his parked car on Woodlake Manor drive Friday evening when he heard a mother’s cries for help to “catch her baby,” police said. He ran to the burning home and the baby’s 28-year-old mother tossed her baby to him from a second-story window.

Carpinteyro ran the child to a neighboring home and then sprinted back to help the child’s mother, officials said. She also jumped to safety with Carpinteyro’s assistance.

Both mother and son were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The mother suffered multiple lacerations to her legs.

The American Red Cross responded to assist at least one other family who’s home was affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lakewood Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutors Office and Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office.