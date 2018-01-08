Long Island man arrested for dragging cop with car: police

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Long Island — A Freeport man was arrested for dragging a cop several feet with his car in the Franklin Square section of Nassau County on Saturday, Jan. 6th, police said.

An officer witnessed a verbal altercation between two drivers blocking the roadway on Hempstead Turnpike at about 5:37 p.m. and approached one of the cars, a 2005 Toyota Camry, to request the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver, identified by police as Victor Natal, attempted to flee.

Police said Natal’s car caught the officer’s sleeve and, when he rapidly accelerated, he dragged the officer several feet. According to police, he struck three cars, injured two people, then tried to run away on foot.

Police said Natal was found in the backyard of a home on Monroe Street and continued to resist arrest by attempting to avoid handcuffs, injuring an officer’s knee and elbow in the struggle.

The victims were all taken to local hospitals where they were treated for their injuries, according to police.

Natal, 40, has been charged with four counts of second degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an auto accident, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and several New York state and traffic law violations.