It will take NY 163 years to offer Pre-K to all at current rate of expansion

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new report is slamming the state of New York for the slow pace of expansion in pre-kindergarten programs.

The analysis released Monday by the left-leaning Alliance for Quality Education found last year’s investment in full-day schooling for four-year-olds in 14 districts resulted in only 476 new slots for kids. At that rate, it will take the state 163 years to offer enough slots for all four-year-old students.

The report concludes that more money is needed to follow through on the state promises to provide universal pre-K throughout the state. Currently it is only offered for all four-year-olds in New York City.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed $15 million in funding in the next fiscal year that begins April 1, but the report concludes far more is needed.