Full guide to Penn Station track repairs beginning Monday

NEW YORK — A second round of track repairs at New York's Penn Station will cause some service changes.

Beginning Monday, New Jersey Transit will terminate and originate one morning and one evening train at Hoboken and one in each period at Newark Penn Station. One evening outbound train will be cancelled.

The Long Island Rail Road says it will reroute five morning and three evening trains to accommodate the work. To compensate, the LIRR will add two post-rush hour trains in the morning and three in the evening.

Amtrak also is making changes including canceling two trains between New York and Washington D.C.

The disruptions won't be as significant as during last year's so-called "Summer of Hell," but will last until late May.

The two-month summertime repair project targeted an area of the station fed by the Hudson River tunnel, where numerous tracks crisscross to feed into 21 platforms. The work was predicted to create a "summer of hell" for commuters by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but the disruptions turned out to be not as dire as predicted.

This time, Amtrak will demolish and replace two tracks, and replace components in an area where Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road trains are shifted east to Sunnyside Yards in Queens.

Below is a complete list of NJ Transit and LIRR adjustments:

NJ Transit

NJCL a.m. commute:

Train 3318 (5:44 a.m. from Bay Head) will now depart Bay Head at 5:32 a.m. It will make all stops to Avenel except Perth Amboy, thenoperate express to Newark and New York. This train will be renumbered as Train 3316.

Train 3216 (6:11 a.m. from Long Branch) will now depart Long Branch at 6:23 a.m. and rerouted to Hoboken. This train will make all stops to Matawan, then will operate express to Newark and Hoboken. This train will be renumbered as Train 2604.

Train 4306/2606 (5:57 a.m. from Bay Head) will now departBay Head at 6:07 a.m. and Long Branch at 6:49 a.m.

Train 3222 (6:49 a.m. from Long Branch) will now operate 15 minutes EARLIER at 6:34 a.m.

NJCL p.m. commute:

Train 3267 (5:25 p.m. from PSNY) will be rerouted to originate in Hoboken and will no longer serve New York and Secaucus. This train (renumbered as Train 2609) will depart Hoboken at 5:22 p.m. and operate to Long Branch, making the same stops as Train 3267 currently does.

Train 3269 (5:34 p.m. from PSNY) will now depart New York at 5:33 p.m. and ADD a Secaucus stop. It will also connect with Bay Head shuttle service (see below).

Bay Head shuttle Train 4367 (5:25 p.m. from PSNY) will now depart Long Branch at 7:09 p.m.

NEC a.m. commute:

Train 3122 (7:06 a.m. from New Brunswick) will now depart New Brunswick at 7:05 a.m. and terminate at Newark Penn Station. This train (renumbered as Train 5822) will no longer serve Secaucus or New York. Connecting service to New York will be available on Train 3124 (see below).

Train 3124 (7:16 a.m. from New Brunswick) will now depart New Brunswick at 7:11 a.m. It will no longer serve Newark Airport or Secaucus stations.

NEC p.m. commute:

Train 3867 (5:17 p.m. from PSNY) will now depart PSNY at 5:21 p.m. It will NOT stop at Newark Airport.

Train 3869 (5:32 p.m. from PSNY) will now depart New York at 5:37 p.m. and operate to Jersey Avenue only. This train (renumbered as Train 3727) will NOT stop at Newark Airport.

Train3171 (5:43 p.m. from PSNY) will no longer serve New York and Secaucus, but will originate at Newark Penn Station, departing there at 6:03 p.m. This train (renumbered as Train 5869) will add a Newark Airport stop, operate express to Rahway, and then make all stops to Trenton.

NEC/NJCL a.m. commute:

Train 3502 will now arrive in New York at 8:18 a.m.

NEC/NJCL p.m. commute:

Train 3441 (6:51 p.m. from PSNY) will be cancelled.

Train 3875 (6:47 p.m. from PSNY) will make all local stops.

LIRR

Babylon Branch

The LIRR will add a new train departing Freeport at 5:43 a.m. and stopping at Baldwin, Rockville Centre and Jamaica and arriving at Penn Station at 6:24 a.m.

The 6:56 a.m. train from Wantagh, which currently stops at Bellmore and Merrick before running express to Penn Station, will add a stop at Jamaica to allow for connecting service to Penn Station, then will continue to Atlantic Terminal, where it will arrive at 7:45 a.m.

The LIRR will add two cars to the 7:35 a.m. train from Babylon making all stops to Seaford then running express to Jamaica and Penn Station. This train will be lengthened to 12 cars, from the usual 10, adding more than 200 extra seats.

The 7:44 AM train from Merrick, which currently stops at Freeport and Baldwin before running express to Penn Station, will depart 3 minutes earlier at 7:41 AM and will add a stop at Jamaica to allow customers to change for connecting service to Penn Station, then will continue to Hunterspoint Avenue, where it will arrive at 8:25 a.m.

The 8:25 a.m. train from Freeport, which currently stops at Baldwin, Rockville Centre and Jamaica en route to Penn Station, will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal, where it will arrive at 9:07 a.m. Connecting service is available at Jamaica.

The LIRR will add two cars to the 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station, running express to Seaford then making all stops to Babylon, lengthening the train to 12 cars from the usual 10, adding more than 200 extra seats.

To provide a later departure time for customers using Hunterspoint Avenue and traveling on the Babylon, Hempstead, Long Beach and Ronkonkoma Branches, the LIRR will add a new train departing Hunterspoint Avenue at 7:02 p.m. and stopping at Rockville Centre and Baldwin en route to arriving at Freeport at 7:42 p.m. This train makes connections at Jamaica for trains bound for Babylon, Hempstead, Long Beach and Ronkonkoma.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 8:10 a.m. train from Far Rockaway, which currently makes all local stops to Valley Stream, then Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Penn Station, will be rerouted to Hunterspoint Avenue, where it will arrive at 9:04 a.m. This train will not stop at Kew Gardens or Forest Hills. Connecting service is available at Jamaica.

The train that currently originates at 5:32 p.m. at Penn Station and terminates at Far Rockaway at 6:24 p.m., will instead originate at Jamaica at 5:52 p.m. Customers at Penn Station can connect with this train by boarding the 5:23 p.m. Long Beach Branch train or the 5:24 p.m. train to Freeport and changing at Jamaica.

Hempstead Branch

The 5:38 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 6:36 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal at 5:47 p.m. Customers from Penn Station can connect with this train by boarding the 5:33 p.m. train to Hicksville and changing at Jamaica.

The 7:05 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:56 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal at 7:10 p.m. Customers from Penn Station can connect with this train by boarding the 7:08 p.m. Babylon Branch train and changing at Jamaica.

Long Beach Branch

The 8:03 a.m. train from Long Beach, making all local stops to Lynbrook before running express to Penn Station, will add a stop at Jamaica to allow for connecting service to Penn Station, then will continue to East New York, Nostrand Avenue and Atlantic Terminal, where it will arrive at 8:54 a.m.

The LIRR will add two cars to the 8:08 a.m. train from Long Beach, making all local stops to Valley Stream, then Jamaica, Woodside, and Penn Station.

The train will be lengthened to 12 cars from the usual 10, adding more than 200 seats.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 5:06 p.m. train from Penn Station, which runs express to Syosset then stops at Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington, will not operate. Customers will be able to board the 5:17 p.m. train from Penn Station, which runs express to Westbury, then stops at Hicksville, Syosset, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

The LIRR will add a new afternoon train departing Penn Station at 3:40 p.m., stopping at Woodside, then making all stops to Great Neck, where it will arrive at 4:15 p.m.

The 5:50 p.m. train from Penn Station, which runs express to Bayside, then stops at Douglaston, Little Neck and Great Neck, will not operate. Customers will be able to board the 5:56 p.m. train from Penn Station, which makes all local stops to Great Neck. The 5:56 p.m. train will have four cars added, lengthening the train to 12 cars from the usual eight, adding more than 400 seats.

The LIRR will add two cars to the 7:27 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Port Washington at 8:04 p.m., lengthening the train to 12 cars from the usual 10, adding more than 200 seats.

Ronkonkoma Branch

The LIRR will add a new early morning train departing Farmingdale at 5:05 a.m. making local stops along the Main Line, and arriving at Penn Station at 6:00 a.m.

The LIRR will add a new early afternoon train departing Penn Station at 1:49 p.m., then stopping at Woodside, Jamaica, Mineola, Hicksville, Bethpage, and all stops to Ronkonkoma, where it will arrive at 3:07 p.m.