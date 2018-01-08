Freezing rain, sleet and snow to impact evening commute

NEW YORK — The New York metro area is under a winter weather advisory Monday as freezing rain, sleet and snow move into the area during the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory covers all five boroughs, Long Island, portions of northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut, and is set to last from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Freezing rain is forecast to coat the region in a light glaze of ice, the weather agency said. It’s expected to last for an hour or two then transition to sleet and snow before ending.

Couple that with cold ground temperatures and these are the ingredients for icy roads, especially untreated surfaces.

The brief storm will arrive in time to create a slippery evening commute. Drivers are urged to give themselves extra time and take it slow on the roads.