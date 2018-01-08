Firefighters fighting fire at Trump Tower

MANHATTAN — Firefighters battled a blaze at Trump Tower Monday morning, FDNY said.

The blaze was reported at 721 5th Ave. at 6:58 a.m., FDNY said, describing it as both being on the top floor and roof.

Images showed dark plumes of smoke billowing from the building’s roof just after 7 a.m.

Numerous fire crews were still on scene an hour later, though the smoke lessened significantly.

No injuries have been reported.

