WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Emergency crews are battling a fire in Washington Heights Monday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze broke out at 775 Riverside Dr., the location of a multi-story apartment building. FDNY said flames were on the second floor.

Fourteen people were injured in the blaze, the FDNY tweeted. None of the injuries are life threatening.

Additional details were not immediately available.

