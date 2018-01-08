Commuters face a slippery ride home across New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — Commuters face a slippery ride home as mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected to sweep across New Jersey.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Monday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Forecasters are predicting a light glaze of ice, with snow and sleet accumulations of up to half an inch.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic City school district remains closed while the region digs out from last week’s snowstorm.

Seastreak says the worst ice condition in its history has forced it to cancel service and it is preventing NY Waterway from operating boats to and from its Belford location in Middletown.

Cape May-Lewes ferry service remains suspended up to and including the 12:15 p.m. departure.