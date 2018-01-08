Brooklyn pipe bursts, freezes over block of neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn sidewalk has turned into a sheet of ice after a water main break over the weekend.

Residents say they’re frightened to leave their homes because the conditions right outside are too dangerous.

At least ten homes on Midwood Street between Nostrand and Rogers Avenues are affected and half a dozen vehicles are stuck in massive blocks of ice.

“It was very, very icy, very icy, truly icy,” Veronica Redhead, whose house is affected, said.

Redhead said she came outside 5 a.m. Saturday morning to find calf-high water icing over.

“It was deep and it’s dangerous because sometime when you think it’s solid like now when you step onto you go down farther,” Redhead said.

The trouble started with the massive snowstorm last Thursday. Then the deep freeze and the water main break on Saturday made things worse

Redhead’s gate jammed and front walk iced over. No amount of salt would help with ice several inches high.

“It’s like a pond and then the ice for on top of that. I used so much salt, it wasn’t funny,” Redhead said.

Many residents here felt like prisoners of their own home all weekend - saying it was too dangerous to venture out their front door.

Others were stuck because their vehicles were iced in.

“The water was up to here and my tire was completely frozen and the ice shelf under the bumper there,” Jessica Scott said as she pointed out her car to PIX11.

Our crew was on scene as a tow truck arrived to assist her.

“Me and my roommate hauled about 50 gallons of hot water in 5-gallon buckets to try and free up the area around the tires but now I can’t spin the tires so we’re gonna get towed,” Scott said.

Neighbors say they’ve called 311.

“They say they’re going to come two to three days don’t know what they’re doing but they have to because this is not good,” Redhead said.

The residents affected appear resigned to waiting for Mother Nature to melt the ice. Even when that happens, they have major concerns about flooding in their basements. They’re trying to be proactive and moving items to higher ground.