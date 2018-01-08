4 men, frat face sentencing in Baruch College hazing death

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Four New York City men and the fraternity they belonged to face sentencing in the death of a 19-year-old pledge during a 2013 hazing ritual in Pennsylvania.

Baruch College freshman Chun “Michael” Deng was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.

Police charged 37 people.

The four defendants to be sentenced Monday pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and face prison time. Their fraternity, Pi Delta Psi, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a trial. Prosecutors are seeking a fine for the fraternity and a 20-year ban from Pennsylvania.

Deng’s mother prepared a statement to be read at the sentencing. Mary Deng wrote the pain feels like “a cat clawing and scratching” at her heart.