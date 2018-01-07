Police search for 31-year-old man in Manhattan shooting death

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police have asked for help tracking down a 31-year-old man in a December shooting death .

Yadel Garcia, 27, was shot several times in the back just after midnight on Dec. 3 in Washington Heights near the intersection of Broadway and West 175th Street.

No arrests have been made. Police want to question Lee Almonte, 31, in connection to Garcia’s death. He’s about 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Almonta has brown eyes and black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).