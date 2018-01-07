JFK Airport terminal evacuated due to massive water main break

NEW YORK — A portion of John F. Kennedy International Airport has been evacuated Sunday due to a massive water break during an already chaotic scene as many passengers remained stranded from canceled or delayed flights from Thursday’s snowstorm.

The water leak flooded a baggage claim area of Terminal 4, dousing suitcases piled up by stranded travelers.

Hundreds of bags have been lined up in rows on the floor in the baggage claim areas while travelers, sometimes sleeping next to their suitcases, wait to board flights.

Travelers had complained about delays and baggage problems even before the leak occurred.

Emillio Mesa traveled from Los Angeles to New York City and said he was frustrated at not seeing his luggage for 13 hours.

Passengers are getting frustrated as they try to locate baggage #Chaos #JFK pic.twitter.com/KaEzf6Yz4w — Conor (@conorspudmoran) January 7, 2018

“The luggage pile just keeps growing,” he said. “It’s a fire hazard now. New flights are coming in and there’s no space!” he posted on Instagram.

New York’s LaGuardia and JFK International airports closed on Thursday afternoon due to the storm, creating a massive backlog. The situation was worsened when a plane arriving from China clipped the tail end of a Kuwait Airways 777, causing damage to both aircrafts and further delays at the airport.

Some frustrated passengers have been waiting since Friday for a flight.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.