Golden Globe Awards tackle Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Golden Globes will be walking a fine line Sunday night in tackling Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals, according to award show expert Melissa Rivers.

And fashion will play a big role even before the big show. On the red carpet you’re going to see a lot of celebrities dressed in one color — black.

Entertainers say they’re showing solidarity with the women who have come forward about the widespread harassment allegations against powerful men in hollywood.

The women of “Time’s Up” came up with the plan. They’re a coalition of actresses agents and lawyers. The group even considered boycotting the awards show all together.

But members like Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston have ultimately decided to attend as a public sign of support for their peers who are nominated.

Viewers at home are encouraged to use the hashtag #whywewearblack on social media.

Those not clad in black can also wear pins with the “Time’s Up” logo on it.

The Globes have a reputation for being the biggest party in Hollywood. Nominees sit together at tables and drink and eat throughout the night.

But Rivers says this show has to be different and more politically minded. So the pressure is on for host seth Meyers to handle it all.

What is half the audience going to laugh at, and what is half the audience going to find offensive? Right after the whole Weinstein thing broke, a couple of people made jokes at private events and there was this outrage," Rivers said.

The 75th annual Golden Globes air Sunday, Feb. 7 on NBC.