Trump says he won’t sign DACA bill unless Congress overhauls immigration system

THURMONT, Md. — President Donald Trump says he won’t sign legislation protecting hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the country illegally as children unless Congress agrees to overhaul the legal immigration system.

Trump told reporters Saturday at Camp David that any deal must include an overhaul of the family-based immigration system as well as an end to the diversity visa lottery, which draws immigrants from under-represented parts of a world.

That’s in addition to funding for his promised southern border wall and added border security.

Trump says he thinks Democrats will be on board with the plan, despite their concerns.

Trump has given Congress until March to come up with legislation to protect hundreds of thousands of young people who had been shielded from deportation and given the right to work in the country under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump says, “we all want DACA to happen, but we also want great security for our country.”