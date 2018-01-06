Triple shooting in the Bronx leaves 1 dead: police

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — One person is dead after a triple shooting in the Wakefield section of the Bronx Saturday, according to police.

Police responded at about 9:08 p.m. to a reported assault on Richardson Avenue near Nereid Avenue and discovered three people shot. According to NYPD officials, one man, 21, had a gunshot wound to the back; one woman, 47, was shot in the shoulder; another man, 47, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

The 21-year-old male was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, cops said. The other two victims are currently being treated at a hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).