Planes bump amid chaos at JFK Airport, thousands remain stranded: officials

NEW YORK — Two planes bumped on the tarmac at at an already chaotic scene at John F. Kennedy Airport early Saturday morning as thousands of passengers remain stranded after more than 6,000 flights were canceled or delayed wehen a winter storm swept across the East Coast.

The chaos escalated when a plane arriving from China clipped the tail end of a Kuwait Airways 777 causing damage to both aircrafts, according to Port Authority officials. No one was injured.

Kuwait Airways said on Twitter that Flight 118 from New York to Kuwait was struck by the plane from China plane before takeoff. The passengers were taken to hotels while they waited for alternative flights.

Kuwait Airways wishes to acknowledge that one of its aircraft of type B777 reserved for flight 118 (NY-Kuwait) and parked in place at the airport in New York had pranged friction by Chinese Airlines plane which caused by not being able to run for the expedition; Handle-1 With the incident according to the regulations and procedures governing operational safety flight safety international saying all passengers and crew from any injuries and therefore all the passengers were taken to hotels and working to provide other airlines to take them to their destinations specified in this connection device launched on-2 Devices to investigate the incident to determine its causes in coordination with the competent authorities at the airport in New York as we commend the continuous cooperation and coordination with the brothers in the General Administration of civil aviation in this regard.

The #PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit (ARFF) responded to Terminal 4, JFK, last night; a China Southern 777's wing tip struck the tail end of a Kuwait Airways 777 causing damage to both aircraft. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ pic.twitter.com/1g2isyyHD4 — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) January 6, 2018

تود الخطوط الجوية الكويتية التنويه بأن إحدى طائراتها من نوع B777 المخصصة لرحلة رقم ١١٨ (نيويورك-كويت) وأثناء وقوفها في المكان المخصص لها في مطار نيويورك قد تعرضت لحادث احتكاك من قبل طائرة تابعة لشركة طيران صينية مما تسبب بعدم إمكانية تشغيلها للرحلة المذكورة، وقد تم التعامل مع -١ — Kuwait Airways (@KuwaitAirways) January 6, 2018

The plane clipping was just the tip of the frustration after the airport was slammed with canceled and delayed flights.

East Coast travel hubs were hit the hardest, according to FlightAware.

New York’s LaGuardia and JFK International airports officially closed on Thursday afternoon due to the storm, according to the FAA. Both airports have reopened but the effects of the delays and cancelations caused chaos as passengers waited hours on the tarmac and even longer at baggage claim.

Passengers posted photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #JFKChaos.

Chaos at #JFK. Had to wait 6 hours post landing to be able to exit the plane, and now been waiting bagages for 3 hours, and told it might take another 4 to come. Left home in Paris 24 hours ago 😥 pic.twitter.com/f4pM4M7OL5 — alban denoyel (@albn) January 6, 2018

Crazy here in #JFK I don’t know when we will get home we were told the 9th was the closet to Dub. They could have cancelled flights before we got to airport so we could have sorted accommodation pic.twitter.com/z237QG8wje — Johnny Casey (@Jayclondra17) January 5, 2018

#BREAKING: A massive disruption @JFKairport has passengers waiting hours to get to their gate or claim luggage. No word on what's causing the issue. As you'll hear in this clip, fliers are NOT happy. #newyork #travel #JFK #jfkairport pic.twitter.com/eUzZ3DGkN4 — AMHQ (@AMHQ) January 6, 2018

Islip’s Long Island MacArthur Airport said all inbound and outbound flights were canceled Thursday, and the airport would remain shuttered until midnight for snow removal. A member of the airport’s law enforcement team said the first inbound flight is expected Friday around 10 a.m. ET.

Newark Liberty said that more than 70% of flights there had been canceled. By Thursday, the airport said the weather was affecting “many flights” and that passengers should check with carriers about status.

American Airlines suspended departures from Boston on Thursday because of strong winds and heavy snow. All told, the airline said it and its regional partners have canceled more than 1,2000 flights because of the storm. Delta said it was canceling 750 flights.

Further south, all flights in and out of Charleston International Airport in North Carolina were canceled “due to snow and ice cover.” The airport said three airlines also canceled some or all of their flights scheduled for Friday as well.

American, Delta, Southwest and United all warned passengers to expect long delays and cancellations at dozens of other airports across the country.

Thirteen states from South Carolina to Maine are under a winter storm warning and the governors of Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey and New York declared states of emergency. Forecasters say the Northeast states can expect hurricane-force winter wind gusts and blinding snow.

New York’s emergency declaration covers the entire downstate region, including New York City and Long Island. The major travel hub is expected to receive between 6 and 10 inches of snow, Cuomo said.

“The situation has continued to deteriorate,” Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

While Cuomo said authorities don’t expect to close any bridges right now, he called the situation “ugly” and “dangerous,” and urged people to stay indoors. He also issued a travel advisory from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy said on Twitter that hundreds of state and private plow trucks are working to clear the roads. The forecast there calls for at least 6 inches of snow.

The travel disruptions reached beyond flights and airports. Amtrak reduced service between New York and Boston, and also Springfield, Mass., and New Haven, Conn., and canceled trains between Washington, D.C., and Newport News and Norfolk, Virginia.

Greyhound buses running between Montreal, Boston, New York City, Albany, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the Maine cities of Bangor and Portland, were also canceled. The bus station in Savannah, Georgia, was shut down.

Motorists are also urged to leave their cars at home.

“Driving conditions during the storm are expected to be hazardous and motorists are urged to stay off the roads until the storm passes,” said Virginia Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne.

The storm is also certain to hamper truck delivery routes throughout the region.

In New York and New Jersey alone, for example, trucks transport a combined 646,000 tons of goods per day, according to 2012 data from the American Transport Research Institute. More than 85% of residents in each of those states depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods.

Sean McNally, spokesman for the American Trucking Associations, says his group is urging its members to stay safe and cautious.

“There’s no load, there’s no delivery that’s that important,” he said. “The supply chain is resilient enough to deal with these weather-induced delays.”

The association represents roughly 37,000 fleets and 50 state associations.