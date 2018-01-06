Queens man caught carrying loaded gun into JFK airport

JAMAICA, QUEENS — A man was caught trying to carry a loaded gun past a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday, the TSA said.

The TSA spotted the .38 caliber gun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, when the man placed his carry-on items on the x-ray conveyor belt. Port Authority police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon. The man, a resident of the Laurelton neighborhood in Queens, was arrested on weapons charges.

It was the first gun caught at a New York airport this year.

Passengers can only travel with firearms if they are in checked baggage and they must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and separated from ammunition. Firearms possession laws vary across states and localities. New York City has some of the strictest firearm laws in the nation. In addition, different airlines may have additional requirements. Those who wish to bring firearms are urged to check the city laws and their airline’s rules prior to traveling.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.