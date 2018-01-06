Passengers remain stranded at JFK airport: ‘It’s complete chaos’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, QUEENS — Several passengers remain stranded at John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday after more than 6,000 flights were canceled or delayed due to the "bomb cyclone" winter storm that hit New York Thursday.

New York’s LaGuardia and JFK International airports closed on Thursday afternoon due to the storm, creating a massive backlog. The situation was worsened when a plane arriving from China clipped the tail end of a Kuwait Airways 777, causing damage to both aircrafts and further delays at the airport.

Some frustrated passengers have been waiting since Friday for a flight.

Lily Crawford was supposed to be on a flight to China from JFK airport since 10 a.m. yesterday. More than 24-hours later, she’s still at the airport.

“I’ve been running around from gate to gate. We changed gates eight times yesterday during all of our delays. I haven’t had a chance to sleep, only ate lunch yesterday," she told PIX11.

Crawford said there is very limited seating for the stranded passengers.

“People are sleeping on the ground, people are sitting on the ground. People have taken over wheelchairs. There are no outlets, people are running out of power on their phone," she said. ““It’s complete chaos," she added.

Passengers say they haven’t had proper communication or compensation from airlines.

In a statement, Port Authority said it is “working diligently with the FAA, airlines, and individual terminal operators to limit the arrival of flights into JFK Airport, until there are adequate gates available to handle the backlog of flights due to recovery of flight schedules in the wake of Thursday's storm.”