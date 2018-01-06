Mulchfest 2018: Here’s what you can do with your old Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you look out your window and see a winter wonderland or a snowmageddon, one thing is clear the holidays are over.

That means saying goodbye to your christmas tree. But don’t turn into a grinch, you can tree-cycle your fir.

You’ve probably been to a food, movie or music festival before. But what what mulchfest? This weekend you can bring your christmas tree to locations across the city and bring mulch for your garden.

For chipping sites or drop-off locations visit nyc.Gov/parks and search “mulchfest.”

As for the snow — snow what? For one more week you can leave the tree out for the department of sanitation's annual christmas tree curbside collection. The last day for that is next Saturday, January 13.

You should remove all stands, take down the tinsel and pack away the lights and ornaments before putting them out.

You can also get rid of plastic and metal fake christmas trees with your recycling on regular recycling days.

Last year the department collected more than 240,000 trees for tree-cycling.

These trees will be chipped, mixed with leaves, and recycled into compost for the city’s parks, institutions and community gardens. The department says this gives the trees longer lives after the holidays are over.