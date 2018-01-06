Brutal cold doesn’t stop ice skaters at Bryant Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRYANT PARK, MANHATTAN — Despite the frigid temps and a real feel below zero, the ice at Bryant Park was the hot place to be.

"I got three pairs of thermals on and it's pretty cold," David Osario of South Carolina said.

Maria was skating with her friends who came from Europe to visit.

"I'm feeling so good here. We came from Moldova so we love New York," she said.

There was a little more room to skate on this bitterly cold night than usual, but still a surprising amount of skaters were braving the elements. And let's face it, when you come to the Big Apple with plans to ice skate, you skate no matter what the temperature is. The mercury dipped down to 8 degrees at 9 p.m. with a real feel of negative 5 degrees.

"We've been out all day, been all the way to the 9/11 museum back up to here and we're staying at Times Square," Darren Whitmire, who was visiting from Georgia, said. He later admitted he was just "just a bit cold."

Perhaps the best thing about skating in Bryant Park on a cold winter's night is getting a hot chocolate afterwards. Spanish hot chocolate was the big seller

"Spanish hot chocolate is a very thick and rich chocolate. That's what makes its Spanish and it's served with marshmallows" Pelin Gulen from the vendor Dulcinea said. "It's a beautiful treat for the customers today."