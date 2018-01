CANARSIE, Brooklyn — One person is in critical condition after a two alarm fire in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn on Saturday.

Two others, including one firefighter, suffered minor injuries and are in stable condition.

The fire began just before 5:30 p.m. in a one story home on East 96th Street near Flatlands Avenue and quickly spread to the building next door, according to the FDNY.

Brooklyn **77-22-2265**2nd Alarm** 1160 East 96th St Near Flatlands Ave, Battalion 58 transmitting the 2nd Alarm For Fire in numerous private dwellings — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) January 6, 2018

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.