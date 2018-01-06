Bronx apartment shooting wounds one: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — One man was wounded in a Bronx apartment shooting on Wednesday that was captured on surveillance cameras, the NYPD said.

At about 6:30 p.m., police said four men knocked on an apartment door in a building on Walton Avenue. Police said a woman answered the door and had a brief discussion with them. Two of the men then took out firearms and began shooting towards the apartment door, according to police.

The woman who answered the door was not injured, but a man inside of the apartment was struck once in his right thigh. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

One of the four men was last seen wearing a gray jacket. Another was seen wearing a blue jacket. A third man was seen in a bubble jacket and the fourth was wearing a dark colored jacket.

