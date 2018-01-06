2 killed in wrong-way collision on New Jersey Turnpike

MONROE, N.J. — Two people are dead following a wrong-way collision on the new Jersey turnpike early Saturday morning, according to the New York State Police.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. in Mercer County.

Officials say 41-year-old Micah Morris, of Hamilton Township, was driving the wrong way on the turnpike and struck another vehicle head on. He died in the collision

The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Katherine Ordonez of Newark, was also killed in the crash.

No further information was available.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Micah Morris. He leaves behind a wife and child.