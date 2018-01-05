Tri-state area faces freezing weekend, negative double digit lows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The tri-state is facing a freezing weekend, with wind chills as low as -35 degrees in parts of New York, after a “bomb cyclone” dumped snow across the region.

Residents woke up Friday to the first of three days of freezing weather, with gusty, and at time dangerous, winds expected.

The major cool down comes a day after snow blanketed the East Coast. Locally, more than 13 inches fell in parts of NYC.

Snow fell during a so-called "bomb cyclone," a low-pressure system that rapidly intensifies, and is known for it's powerful, hurricane-like strength.

Upstate, a wind chill warning is in effect through Saturday morning for Ulster, Dutchess, and Sullivan counties.

People in those counties should expect bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills Friday into Saturday, with overnight lows of 0 to -5 degrees with wind chills of -15 to -35 degrees.

In NYC, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut, a wind chill advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chill temperatures of 0 to -25 degrees.

Our next concern will be the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Here are the forecast wind chills on Friday morning and Saturday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect. Make sure to bundle up if heading outdoors! pic.twitter.com/RUNvIcSu4A — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 5, 2018

Gusty winds in the area will last through Friday and into Saturday, blowing snow that has already fallen from Thursday’s storm.

The deep freeze won’t last forever.

A high of 35 degrees is forecast for Monday, then Tuesday, NYC should hit 41 degrees.