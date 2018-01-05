Jersey City police officer killed en route to work while helping driver

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A police officer died on his way to work Friday when he stopped to help someone and was struck by a car, officials said.

Jersey City Police Lt. Christopher Robateau exited his car on the New Jersey Turnpike , Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.

Robateau had stopped to help a stranded motorist, the day after a ferocious snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on the region, according to the New Jersey Police Honor Legion.

Officials said the lieutenant’s death is considered as occurring in the line of duty.

“We consider him on duty in JC being that he was looking to help someone which is what we want all JC officers to do all the time,” Fulop said in a tweet.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. near Exit 14 on the Turnpike, NJ.com reports.

Robateau, a 23-year veteran of the force, is survived by his wife and three children, according to the outlet. He was 49.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to to the family and friends of Jersey City Police Lieutenant Christopher Robateau who was killed in the line of duty today. We mourn the passing of another #HERO gone to soon – President Patrick Colligan.#LODD pic.twitter.com/9B4PGJrwHq — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) January 5, 2018

We lost a great JC Police Officer on his way to work. He exited his car to help someone + was struck by a car on the turnpike. We consider him on duty in JC being that he was looking to help someone which is what we want all JC officers to do all the time R.I.P Lt Chris Robateau — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) January 5, 2018

Our Office, along with the law enforcement community in Hudson County is heartbroken over the loss of Lt. Chris Robateau and we are grieving alongside the Jersey City Police Department. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) January 5, 2018