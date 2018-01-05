How Monica is making it happen this week for freezing families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The P.S. 89 Middle school cheerleading team made it to Nationals. But they have one big problem.

“They work so hard to get there. But they don’t have the money to go. They need viewers’ help,” said head coach Angelica Reyes.

Bronx Panthers are 13 days away to pay for their trip and they don’t have the money.

“They are 28 girls and two boys on the team. We are so proud of them,” said Ralph Martinez, principal of P.S. 89.

The Panthers would be the first Bronx public middle school in history to go to Nationals! A special thanks to law firm of Pena and Kahn for giving thousands.

And API solutions for giving a thousand dollars.

If you want to help make it happen and give to the Panthers:

https://www.youcaring.com/ps89nidcvarsitycheerleading-951416

= = =

Mildred Morales lives in the Clason Point Gardens in the Bronx and doesn’t have heat.

“I’m crying because I’m tired of being cold,” said Morales.

Jacqueline Barosy lives at the Samuels Houses in Harlem and doesn’t have heat. “I’m wearing three sweaters and I’m still cold,” says Barosy.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Our residents deserve safe, warm homes in the winter and our staff is working diligently to repair outages as quickly as possible. We must do better for our residents.”

All residents should report any heat issues to NYCHA as soon as possible. They can do this via the MyNYCHA app or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771. NYCHA staff is working 24/7 to respond to all issues as quickly as possible.

If you have a heat story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.