Full list of school closings for NY, NJ and Connecticut day after ‘bomb cyclone’

NEW YORK — Dozens of schools are closed Friday, as an arctic blast brings freezing temperatures to the tri-state area a day after snow covered the region.

New York City Schools are not among those closed, despite a petition with more than 140,000 signatures demanding the day off because of unplowed roads and freezing weather.

Snow fell Thursday during a so-called “bomb cyclone,” a low-pressure system that rapidly intensifies, and is known for it’s powerful, hurricane-like strength.

While snow is no longer in the forecast, a weekend of freezing temperatures promise to keep powder and ice on the roads for days.

Below is a full list of school closures in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

