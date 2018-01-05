Flights to resume Friday at Kennedy Airport

NEW YORK — Flights suspended at John F. Kennedy International Airport because of a massive snowstorm are set to resume Friday.

Flights were suspended at JFK due to strong winds and whiteout conditions caused by a winter storm that has pummeled the East Coast with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the flights will resume at 7 a.m.

Air traffic suspensions at LaGuardia Airport were lifted Thursday, but authorities advise passengers to contact their airlines regarding specific flights.

American Airlines said all departures and arrivals at both LaGuardia and Newark airports were canceled would not resume until Friday.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware reported nearly 5,000 canceled flights across the United States. Those flights include more than two-thirds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston airports.

The storm roared up the East Coast and dumped as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow from the Carolinas to Maine. It also has unleashed record flooding.

In NYC, the rapidly intensifying storm, dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” dumped as much as 13 inches.

PIX11 contributed to this report.