Snowstorm-related delays continue on roads, NYC subways, LIRR, Metro-North, NJ Transit

NEW YORK — Now that the "bomb cyclone" has passed, life is returning back to normal in the tri-state area — or at least attempting to.

On Thursday, a so-called "bomb cyclone" known for its powerful hurricane-like strength, dumped snow across the East Coast. In NYC, 13 inches fell in some areas. Snow is not forecast for Friday, but the weekend isn't expected to be any more comfortable.

Commuters now face icy roads, vehicles trapped by several feet of snow and delays on public transit. This as arctic air settles into the area, bringing negative double-digit temperatures.

The following gives the latest information on delays on the roads and public transit as of 7 a.m.

Drivers

Those choosing to drive Friday are advised to keep warm and stay safe as they shovel snow from their vehicles. Officials also ask that snow not be throw onto the roads, but rather in front or in back of vehicles.

The city has created a map, PlowNYC, where commuters can check to see what streets have been plowed. CLICK HERE FOR THE TRACKER.

Alternate side parking is suspended Friday and Saturday, but meter ruled do apply.

Keep these shoveling tips in mind and share them with friends and family to help avoid injury. pic.twitter.com/MJzyuAKcxb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 4, 2018

Delays on the roads

LIE eastbound: An overturned tractor-trailer has forced all lanes to be closed near Exit 22

LIE westbound: Disabled truck slowing traffic near Exit 22

NJ Turnpike northbound: Crash near Exit 14 slowing traffic

Route 46 eastbound: All lanes closed from Green Street to Hollister Road

Bronx River Parkway southbound: Crash blocks two lanes at Cross County Parkway

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee Bridge): Crash slowing Westchester-bound traffic

Bridges

The following bridges reported ice roads and ramps: Throgs Neck, Henry Hudson, Marine Parkway, Bronx-Whitestone, Hugh L. Carey, Queens Midtown, Robert F. Kennedy, Cross Bay, Verrazano-Narrows

Public transit

Subways

The 6 train is running local in the Bronx because of weather conditions

Long Island Rail Road

Babylon Branch customers, westbound:

The 5:41 a.m. train from Babylon due Penn at 6:44 a.m. is operating 15 minutes late due to winter weather conditions

The 5:59 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due Penn at 6:55 a.m. is canceled due to winter weather conditions. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:56 a.m. train from Babylon due Penn at 6:59 a.m.

The 6:13 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due Penn at 7:08 a.m. is operating 10 minutes late due to winter weather conditions

The 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport due Penn at 7:40 a.m. has been canceled due to winter weather conditions. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:32 a.m. train from Babylon due Penn at 7:37 a.m.

Hempstead Branch customers:

The 6:47 a.m. train from Penn due Hempstead at 7:33 a.m. is canceled due to winter weather conditions. Customers will be accommodated by the next westbound train.

The 6:21 a.m. train from Hempstead due Atlantic Terminal at 7:08 a.m. is operating 12 minutes late due to winter weather conditions.

The 5:58 a.m. train from Hempstead due Atlantic Terminal at 6:47 a.m. is canceled due to winter weather conditions. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:21 a.m. train from Hempstead due Atlantic Terminal at 7:08 a.m.

The 5:01 a.m. train from Hempstead due Atlantic Terminal at 5:51 a.m. is operating 30 minutes late due to late-arriving equipment caused by winter weather conditions.

Montauk Branch customers:

The 5:08 a.m. train from Speonk due Penn at 7:02 a.m. is operating 15 minutes late due to winter weather conditions.

Metro-North

Metro-North will operate a reduced weekday schedule Friday, with some combined and cancelled trains due to the impact of the winter storm and extremely low temperatures on train service and infrastructure. Commuters can click here for more information, download the TrainTime app; follow Metro-North on Twitter and Facebook; or call our Customer Information Center at 511 (in Connecticut call 877-690-5114).

Buses

Most buses face delays Friday, largely due to weather conditions. Click here for the latest information.

Ferries

Seastreak service between NYC and New Jersey, and Jersey City/ Hoboken and Atlantic Highlands, is canceled through Sunday

NYC's Rockaway Route: Due to gale force wind conditions service to Sunset Park/ Brooklyn Army Terminal is suspended; Rockaway route service will be limited to Pier 11/ Wall Street and Rockaway way Landing only

NYC's South Brooklyn Route: Due to gale force wind conditions service to Sunset Park/ Brooklyn Army Terminal and Bay Ridge landing is suspended; South Brooklyn route service will be limited to service between Pier 11/ Wall Street and Red Hook/ Atlantic Basin

The Staten Island Ferry is operating on a regular weekday schedule

NJ Transit

Bus service in southern New Jersey is experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes due to inclement weather conditions

Trains are subject to up to 30 minute delays systemwide due to weather-related operational issues

Systemwide cross-honoring remains in effect for Friday

Airports

Flights resumed at Kennedy Airport Friday after Thursday's storms caused an overnight suspension

People flying out of or to Kennedy, LaGuardia or Newark airports are advised to contact their airlines as weather conditions continue to affect flights