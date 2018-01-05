Coldest air of season settles in, but warmup is finally on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As the East Coast digs out from the first major snowstorm of the season, the tri-state is now in the firm grip of a major deep freeze.

Wind Chill Advisories have been issued across much of the region, but areas well north are under Wind Chill Warnings where there is a potential to feel like -35 degrees. While the city is not expected to get those extreme wind chill values, it will still feel brutal with the potential of feel like readings as low as -15.

Temperatures this low could create frostbite and hypothermia in minutes. All should dress layers and cover exposed skin if heading outdoors within the next 24-36 hours.

Skies will remain clear but gusts of 40 mph will persist through the night. Overnight temperatures will drop into the single digits around the city but a few places will go below zero after midnight. Wind chill values generally be -10 to -15 across mostly places but areas further north will be where over wind chills could be colder than -20.

The core of the cold will be Saturday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb through the low teens and gusts of 40-50 mph will keep wind chill values well below zero through the day. Gradually the winds will ease off but that will only allow the overnight air temperatures to potentially drop to around 3 degrees by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will begin to moderate through the second half of the week as high pressure settles over the region. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will climb to around the low to mid 20s.

The trend will continue heading into next week but there is a risk of a light mix late on Monday. As the system moves in, temperatures at the surface may still be cold enough for a bit of snow, but the temperatures will gradually will climb to the mid 30s allowing for a changeover of some sleet or light rain showers. Further details will be given through the weekend.

Beyond Monday, temperatures will continue to moderate. Highs by the latter half of the week could return to the 40s but it may come with some rain showers.