2 snow-related deaths reported in Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island — At least two deaths have been linked to Thursday’s ferocious snowstorm in Suffolk County, which was hardest hit by the so-called “bomb cyclone,” officials said.

The deceased were both removing snow from their properties when they suffered a fatal cardiac event, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Officials said one of the victims was shoveling and the other was snow-blowing at their respective properties.

Parts of Suffolk County were buried beneath 16 or more inches of snow.

The “bomb cyclone,” named for its powerful, hurricane-like strength, made its way up the East Coast Thursday, dumping massive amounts of snow in some areas.

The relentless cold has been linked to more than a dozen deaths, including a father in Ohio who was found frozen to death on his porch.

Snow left NYC late Thursday, but even colder arctic air has moved in.

Freezing temperatures, with wind chills as low as -15, will pose a danger through the weekend.

Below, officials discuss the deaths: