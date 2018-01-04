Storm leaves about 1,500 without power in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — About 1,500 utility customers are without power due to the snow and heavy winds that have swept through New Jersey.

Jersey Central Power and Light reports about 1,400 customers are affected, mostly in Morris County.

PSE&G, the state’s largest utility, reports about 125 customers are without power as of late afternoon.

There have been other scattered outages reported by Atlantic City Electric and Orange and Rockland.

The state has about 4 million utility customers.

Wondering how much snow fell? The following are unofficial totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service:

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County

Cresskill: 8.8

Haworth: 8.1

Englewood: 7.1

Westwood: 6.2

Paramus: 6.1

Rutherford: 5.8

Franklin Lakes: 5.8

Ridgewood: 5.5

Hasbrouck Heights: 5.2

Montvale: 4.0

Ramsey: 4.0

Essex County

Belleville: 5.9

Cedar Grove: 4.5

West Caldwell: 3.2

Hudson County

Hoboken: 8.8

Harrison: 8.0

Passaic County

Wayne: 6.5

Pompton Lakes: 3.0

Union County

Elizabeth: 8.5

Newark Airport: 6.6

Middlesex County

Old Bridge 8.5

Old Bridge Twp 7.3

Metuchen 6.5

Perth Amboy 6.0

Edison 5.2

South Plainfield 5.0

Monmouth County

Howell: 16.5

Howell Twp: 14.0

Manalapan: 12.5

Marlboro Twp: 12.4

Lincroft: 12.2

Clarksburg: 12.0

Freehold: 11.0

Shrewsbury: 10.8

Freehold Twp: 10.0

Middletown: 10.0

Matawan: 10.0

Marlboro: 9.0

Morris County

Butler: 4.5

Parsippany: 4.3

Morristown: 4.2

Schooleys Mountain: 4.0

Mount Arlington: 4.0

Kinnelon: 4.0

Randolph Twp: 3.5

Succasunna : 3.0

Ocean County

Brick Twp: 18.0

Jackson: 14.5

Lacey Twp: 14.0

Barnegat Light: 12.9

Toms River: 12.8

Forked River: 12.0

Bayville: 10.0

Berkeley Twp: 10.0