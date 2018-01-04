Snow fall totals: Where’s the storm hitting hardest?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — This hurricane-like winter storm will blanket the entire region in multiple inches of snow, but there are swaths of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that will be hardest hit, with up to a foot of snow and white-out conditions.

The following are unofficial totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 a.m.:

NEW YORK

Nassau County

Farmingdale: 7.0

Glen Cove: 5.0

Jericho: 5.0

Carle Place: 4.6

Baldwin: 3.4

North Bellmore: 3.0

Plainview: 2.5

Syosset: 2.0

Queens

JFK Airport: 4.0

Little Neck: 4.7

Queens: 3.8

Cedar Manor: 3.2

Whitestone: 2.0

Suffolk County

Islip Airport: 7.0

North Babylon: 8.5

Sayville: 7.8

Riverhead: 7.4

Islip Airport: 7.0

Terryville: 5.8

Smithtown: 4.0

East Northport: 3.0

Baiting Hollow: 3.0

Patchogue: 2.8

NEW JERSEY

Manahawkin: 7.0

Brick: 6.5

Tuckerton: 5.5

Shrewsbury: 4.7

Long Brand: 4.0

Toms River: 3.5

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield County

Success Hill: 3.0

Wilton: 2.5

New Haven County

North Haven: 6.0

East Wallingford: 5.7

Cheshire: 5.5

Wallingford: 2.0

New London County