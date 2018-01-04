Snow fall totals: Where’s the storm hitting hardest?

NEW JERSEY — This hurricane-like winter storm will blanket the entire region in multiple inches of snow, but there are swaths of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that will be hardest hit, with up to a foot of snow and white-out conditions.
The following are unofficial totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 a.m.:
NEW YORK
Nassau County
- Farmingdale: 7.0
- Glen Cove: 5.0
- Jericho: 5.0
- Carle Place: 4.6
- Baldwin: 3.4
- North Bellmore: 3.0
- Plainview: 2.5
- Syosset: 2.0
Queens
- JFK Airport: 4.0
- Little Neck: 4.7
- Queens: 3.8
- Cedar Manor: 3.2
- Whitestone: 2.0
Suffolk County
- Islip Airport: 7.0
- North Babylon: 8.5
- Sayville: 7.8
- Riverhead: 7.4
- Islip Airport: 7.0
- Terryville: 5.8
- Smithtown: 4.0
- East Northport: 3.0
- Baiting Hollow: 3.0
- Patchogue: 2.8
NEW JERSEY
- Manahawkin: 7.0
- Brick: 6.5
- Tuckerton: 5.5
- Shrewsbury: 4.7
- Long Brand: 4.0
- Toms River: 3.5
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County
- Success Hill: 3.0
- Wilton: 2.5
New Haven County
- North Haven: 6.0
- East Wallingford: 5.7
- Cheshire: 5.5
- Wallingford: 2.0
New London County
- Ledyard Center: 4.5