Snowstorm delays on NYC subways, LIRR, NJ Transit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Public transportation may be the best way to travel during Thursday's major snowstorm, but delays are all but certain.

The so-called “bomb cyclone” winter storm is approaching the New York area Thursday morning, and is set to blanket the area and cause blizzard conditions in some areas.

The snow is expected to arrive between midnight and 3 a.m., the heaviest to fall between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. It should taper off between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In the city, 4 to 8 inches is expected, with 7 to 12 inches in eastern Queens and Brooklyn, as well as Nassau and western Suffolk counties, and much of the New Jersey coast; and 12 or more inches in eastern Suffolk County and southeastern Connecticut.

For motorists, alternate side parking rules are suspended for snow removal, but meter rules remain in effect.

Public transportation will be preferable for many commuters, but delays are expected as the days progress.

As of 5 a.m., the following changes were in effect in preparation for the storm:

Nos. 2 and 3 trains are running local in both directions between Chambers St and 96 St.

Nos. 4, 5 and 6 are running local in both directions.

E and F trains are running local in both directions between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and Kew Gardens-Union Tpke.

Separately, an incident at 135 St. is slowing A, D, E, F and Q trains.

Ferries

Staten Island Ferry is operating on a regular schedule, but passengers are advised to allow for extra time, especially later in the day, in case weather conditions impact service.

Metro-North and LIRR

One LIRR change was reported as of 5:35 a.m. Atrain from Long Beach due Penn at 6:29 a.m. will originate out of Island Park at 5:41 a.m. due to weather-related switch trouble at Long Beach.

Metro-North and LIRR advise commuters take caution.

With inclement weather predicted for our service territory, please take extra care when traveling and allow for additional travel time. Use caution when entering and exiting trains, on platforms, and staircases. For our Winter Weather Travel Guide, visit: https://t.co/KY4ipYiFcE pic.twitter.com/7AI3LvjrTY — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) January 4, 2018

Be cautious on station staircases & platforms, when boarding & exiting trains. Service updates on https://t.co/Y0rGp0G1gO, Twitter & Facebook. For info on how winter weather affects LIRR service, see the LIRR's Guide to Winter Weather Travel at https://t.co/LFJsPmxxBh — LIRR (@LIRR) January 4, 2018

NJ Transit

New Jersey Transit buses, rails and light rails will cross honor passes and tickets system wide due to Thursday's storm.

Refresh this page for the latest, or click here for more from the MTA.