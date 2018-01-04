More than 50,000 petition for NYC schools to be closed Friday after ‘bomb cycle’ storm

Mayor Bill de Blasio intends for New York City Schools to open Friday, but students and parents are fighting back.

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition to keep schools closed for a second day in a row. People have quickly been signing; around 30,000 people had signed around 7:20 p.m. and that number had risen to 52,200 in under an hour.

“Several areas where some of our school officials and fellow students live have still been unreached by plows or are still buried in snow,” the petition reads. “Furthermore, tomorrow will bring freezing temperatures, with a high of 14, a low of 5, and slippery conditions. We don’t want teachers and the future minds of tomorrow bracing against these life threatening conditions just to get to school.”

Up to a foot of snow fell in parts of the city. The precipitation stopped Thursday evening.

Wind chills mean it will feel like -10 as students head back to classes Friday morning.

“We’re going to freeze to death just waiting for the bus,” one person who signed the petition said.

All regular school programs and activities will go on as scheduled. Any field trips requiring yellow buses will be cancelled.