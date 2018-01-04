× Hunter College High School entrance exam postponed; new date announced

The Hunter College High School entrance exam has been postponed because of snowstorm slamming the tri-state area and the impact on transportation.

The test for entrance to the elite school had been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5. It will now take place next Friday, Jan. 12.

Parents are advised to check this link for additional information that will be posted later on Thursday: https://www.hunterschools.org/page/high-school/admissions/entrance-exam