Schools across NY, NJ and CT closed due to major snowstorm in northeast

NEW YORK — Schools across the tri-state, including all New York City public schools, are closed Thursday because of a severe snowstorm threatening to dump as much as a foot of snow in some areas.

The latest forecast calls for 4 to 9 inches falling in NYC, western Long Island, western Connecticut and central New Jersey; and 8 inches to a foot or more in eastern Long Island, eastern Connecticut and coastal New Jersey.

The storm is slowing public transit, blanketing roadways and prompting thousands of schools in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to cancel class while the system passes.

