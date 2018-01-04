Former NJ Governor Brendan Byrne dies at 93

NEW JERSEY — Former New Jersey Governor Brendan Byrne died Thursday. He was 93.

He served as the states governor from 1974-1982.

“I considered Governor Byrne a mentor and a friend,” Gov. Chris Christie said. “My life is richer for having known him as I am sure are the lives of every person who had the privilege to meet him.”

Byrne served as counsel to Governor Robert Meyner, deputy attorney general, Essex County prosecutor and as a superior court judge, in addition to his time as governor.

He was also a World War II veteran. Byrne, a father of seven, was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2011.

“New Jersey has lost one of its most beloved and distinguished favorite sons,” Gov.-elect Phil Murphy said. “Governor Byrne was a man of incredible decency, inscrutable honesty, admirable humility, and tremendous humor. He restored New Jersey’s faith that good people do go into politics to do the right things for the right reasons.”